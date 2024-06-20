- Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Will Ohio State’s big spending pay off? | College Football Enquirer<p> Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss the Buckeyes boosters’ reported efforts — contributing upwards of $15 million for the upcoming season — and whether it will pay off with the team’s first national title in a decade. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>1:58Now PlayingPaused
- Warsofsky details emotion of being named Sharks coach, eagerness to succeedRyan Warsofsky addresses the media for the first time after being named head coach of the San Jose Sharks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/ryan-warsofsky-press-conference-interview/1745474/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Warsofsky details emotion of being named Sharks coach, eagerness to succeed</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>8:28Now PlayingPaused
DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football game matches state's top players at Delaware Stadium.
Coaches Dooley, Reed look ahead to Friday's matchup of state's top recent grads.