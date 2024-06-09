DFB praises coach Nagelsmann's support of keeper Neuer

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann (R) gives instructions to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at BORUSSIA-PARK, as part of preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa

German Football Federation (DFB) officials on Sunday welcomed coach Julian Nagelsmann's unconditional backing of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer despite some recent mistakes.

"Manuel enjoys our complete trust," men's national team sporting director Rudi Völler told the Bild paper.

Nagelsmann had named Neuer first choice for Euro 2024 in March and continues to have full faith in the former World Cup winner although he helped Greece score in Friday's friendly international Germany went on to win 2-1.

Bayern Munich's Neuer had also not always looked good in previous games which sparked a public debate, even more because Germany have a top back-up inn Barcelona's Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Praise for Neuer, Nagelsmann from Rettig

DFB managing director Andreas Rettig said on Sport1 TV that Nagelsmann has taken the right approach on the issue, on and off the pitch.

"He's in such good shape that he's rightly number one, at least for all of us," Rettig said of Neuer.

"Everyone is looking up to him, and not just because of his height, so he has a part in this that cannot be estimated high enough."

Rettig said Nagelsmann's support and clarity on the issue "is a good and right way not to start a debate. Otherwise we have a discussion days before [the Euros] who is number one and two."

Hosts Germany open the Euros on Friday against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents.

Kramer names debate 'nonsense'

Christoph Kramer, who together with Neuer won the 2014 World Cup, also criticised the debate, naming it "nonsense" on ZDF TV.

"If he misses once, there's a very high probability that he won't do it a second time within a very short space of time," Kramer said.

"We don't have to talk about ter Stegen being a world-class goalkeeper, there are no two opinions. But we also don't have to talk about the fact either that Manuel Neuer is a world-class goalkeeper."

Völler urges better defending

Kramer said it was good that Neuer's mistake came in a tune-up match and not at the Euros, and Völler struck a similar line when talking about the defensive problems Germany had in the first half against Greece on the counter.

"The players know that now and are questioning themselves. And that's a good thing," Völler said.

"I therefore see it as almost positive that these mistakes have happened to us now and not at the European Championship," Völler said.

"We have to question why Greece had so many counter-attacking chances against us. That wasn't good! Unfortunately, we were too sluggish and too careless at the beginning, especially in our build-up."

Second half encouraging

Völler also praised the the second-half fight back for victory was a encouraging sign.

"The goals from Kai Havertz and Pascal Groß were superb. The team played really well going forward," he said.

"But what I'm most pleased about is the wonderful interaction between the team and our fans in Germany," Völler said, adding that the connection with the fans could "become our great strength."