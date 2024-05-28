DFB pledges return to traditional captain armband at Euros

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan reacts during the Friendly soccer maych between Germany and Turkey at Olympic Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan's armband will be in the national colours in the tune-up games and the official one provided by UEFA at Euro 2024 after big debates on the issue at past events.

The national federation DFB made the announcement on Tuesday ahead of next week's matches against Ukraine and Greece and the June 14 start of the home Euros.

At the last Euros then captain Manuel Neuer wore a rainbow coloured armband which drew a UEFA investigation.

The matter escalated at the 2022 World Cup when FIFA outlawed a One Love several teams including Germany wanted to wear, threatening sporting sanctions, and amid the debate the team went out in the group stage.

As a result of the issue the DFB decided last year that the captain's armband should be inn the national colours of black, red and gold agai when possible.