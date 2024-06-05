DFB introduces calm down breaks to counter violence at amateur games

Calm down breaks are to be introduced in German amateur football to counter violence and avoid matches having to be abandoned.

The German Football Federation (DFB) said on Wednesday that the pilot project sanctioned by the rule-making International Football Association Board (IFAB) will be used from the fifth tier downwards.

When the referee calls for a calm down break players must gather in their own penalty area while captains, coaches and others are informed in the centre circle by the referee why he called for the break and how long it will last.

They are also told to calm down players, spectators or team officials, depending on the incident.

The calm down breaks are part of the "DFB-STOPP-Concept" to take action against growing violence at amateur games. The DFB also plans more violence prevention training courses for clubs.

‘Unfortunately, the atmosphere on many sports fields is often too aggressive and characterised by disrespect. This is unacceptable and requires further efforts, which we have now initiated,’ DFB vice president for the amateur sector, Ronny Zimmermann, said.