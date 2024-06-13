DFB Cup first-round tie at SSV Ulm 1846 scheduled

The German Football Association confirmed the schedule for the first round of the DFB Cup on Thursday. FC Bayern will play their opening match in this season's competition away to SSV Ulm 1846 on Friday 16 August. The meeting between the record cup winners and the promoted second-tier side will kick off at 20:45 CEST at Ulm's Donaustadion. The game will be broadcast live in Germany on Sky and ZDF.

More information on the first-round clash:

