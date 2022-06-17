DFA'd Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier clears waivers — what comes next

DFA'd Cubs OF Frazier clears waivers — what comes next originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After designating him for assignment last Friday, the Cubs outrighted Clint Frazier to Triple-A Iowa on Friday after the outfielder cleared waivers.

Whether Frazier joins Iowa, however, is another story.

When the Cubs DFA'd Frazier a week ago, they had seven days to trade him unless he was claimed on waivers. That deadline came and went Friday, and Frazier went unclaimed, hence the Cubs' move to outright him.

He now has a few days to accept the outright assignment and join Iowa, or elect free agency. Many expect the 27-year-old to head to the open market.

RELATED: Ross: Cubs DFAing Frazier ‘one of those tough decisions’

The Cubs' outfield picture is no less a logjam than when they DFA'd Frazier, and Seiya Suzuki eventually will return from the injured list. Frazier likely will find an opportunity with more playing time from another club.

Frazier, a former top-50 prospect who showed promise during five injury-riddled seasons with the Yankees, saw limited playing time with the Cubs while also missing a month after undergoing an appendectomy.

In 19 games, he hit .216/.356/.297; in seven games on the Cubs' last homestand, he went 5-for-15 with five walks.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!