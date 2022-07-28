Dez Fitzpatrick, Caleb Farley among Titans’ offseason award winners

On Wednesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced the six players who were chosen for the team’s annual offseason awards.

According to Vrabel, the criteria for winning the awards are based on “effort, consistency and improvement” during the offseason program.

On offense, the winners were right tackle Dillon Radunz, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and fullback Tory Carter. On defense, it was cornerback Caleb Farley, safety Amani Hooker and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

Radunz, Fitzpatrick and Farley are three of the players on the team with the most to prove this year, so this is a good sign for their progress.

Radunz is competing for the right tackle job, but figures to have a leg-up for the role over rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere. Even with that being the case, Radunz still has to prove he’s a worthy starter in this league.

Farley is about to embark on his first season as a full-time starter, but the jury is still very much out on the 2021 first-round pick, especially after suffering a torn ACL last season, which only added to already existing concerns about Farley’s ability to stay healthy.

Fitzpatrick just securing a spot on the 53-man roster would be a win for him after he failed to do so during his rookie campaign. But he also needs to make an impact if he does make the final cut, which he wasn’t able to accomplish in 2021 despite Tennessee having a slew of injuries.

As for Carter and Hooker, their spots on the roster are already secure. Now, both will be focusing on improving after very good 2021 seasons.

Carter was a game-changer as a lead blocker in Tennessee’s offense, and Hooker emerged as one of the better players at his position, forming an elite duo with fellow safety Kevin Byard.

Meanwhile, Walker is someone to watch along the defensive line. We believe he’ll make the cut and will provide depth upfront, and he can play outside linebacker in a pinch if need be.

