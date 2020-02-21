Dez Bryant works out with Patrick Mahomes in Fort Worth

Dez Bryant said two weeks ago he expected to work out with Patrick Mahomes this spring. It’s not officially spring yet, but Bryant and Mahomes are working out together.

Bryant caught passes from the Chiefs quarterback on Friday, with Bobby Belt from the NFL Network posting video of the two from the APEC training facility in Fort Worth.

Mahomes spends part of his offseason working out at APEC.

Bryant wants back in the NFL and continues to conduct interviews in his attempt to get noticed.

He has not played since 2017, and he tore an Achilles two days after signing with the Saints in 2018.

“I’m going to play ball,” Bryant said on The Boys and Girl podcast. “If it’s not for Dallas, Cowboys fans, hey, I want to play ball, so I’m going to see who opens the doors for me. I’m just trying to come in and do whatever they tell me to do. Be the best version I can, help in any type of way. If that’s me giving water to the quarterbacks, to the running backs, telling the other receivers certain things, I don’t mind. I just. . . I miss the game.”