Dez Bryant announces planned NFL comeback a year after Achilles injury

Dez Bryant’s NFL comeback attempt with the New Orleans Saints met an excruciating end last season when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice.

After a year of recovery, Bryant announced on Wednesday that he’s “feeling good” and ready to contribute.

He made the announcement on Twitter, vowing to reach out to teams. He doesn’t expect to be a starter.

I’m not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team I want to contribute because I know I will be able too... I’m feeling good... in two weeks I’m going to reach out to teams and see what happens.... let’s go X — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 6, 2019

Bryant’s rough 2018 campaign

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since his final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. The Cowboys released him at the end of the 2018 offseason, and he struggled to find work until signing a one-year deal with the receiver-needy Saints halfway through the season.

He suffered the injury shortly after signing with New Orleans.

If he’s going to find work this season, it will likely be in a similar situation — a team with playoff aspirations that needs help at wide receiver.

Would the Eagles give him a look?

The Philadelphia Eagles fit that definition, especially after placing DeSean Jackson on injured reserve. The prospect of Philadelphia signing the eight-year Cowboys veteran would send heads spinning among both fan bases.

Of course, nobody knows if Bryant is an any kind of realistic shape to make an NFL team. The 31-year-old struggled to find work prior to suffering an injury that’s often a career ender.

But Bryant clearly misses the game isn’t ready to close the book on his career.

