Dez Bryant wants to return to the Cowboys, won’t consider the XFL

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is continuing to press the case that he deserves another chance with his old team.

Bryant, who has told the Cowboys’ front office that he’s ready, willing and able to sign, told FOX 4 in Dallas that he believes he’d be a perfect fit with the team he played for from 2010 to 2017.

“Of course, that’s home,” Bryant said, via USA Today. “That’s home. And potentially being able to play with Dak [Prescott], Zeke [Elliott], Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup, those guys, [Blake] Jarwin – I think that would be great. I understand that’s their team, but I feel like they have the right pieces to go to the Super Bowl, and I feel like I can help be a part of that, if possible. But every night, I’m just working, grinding, trying to get on that field either way.”

Can Bryant still play? That remains to be seen. He’s 31 years old and He had already lost a step in 2017, when he averaged a career-low 12.1 yards per catch. Since then his only NFL action has been signing with the Saints and then tearing his Achilles tendon in his first practice. So would Bryant try to prove himself in the XFL?

“Nah, not at all,” Bryant said. “I know I can still play. That’s not an issue for me. I have high confidence in myself. No disrespect to the XFL, I just know I can play in [the NFL], that’s not a question.”

Bryant may know he can still play, but it remains to be seen whether any team agrees with his self-assessment.