Dez Bryant wants to play 2 more years but not with the Ravens

Wide receiver Dez Bryant made his return to the NFL last season, being signed by the Baltimore Ravens. After having sat out of football for two years, Bryant played in six games for the Ravens as they looked for more production from their passing attack. As Baltimore looks to bolster their wide receiver corps this offseason to help take quarterback Lamar Jackson to the next level, many wonder if Bryant is still a part of the Ravens’ plans.

Bryant has often taken time out to answer questions from fans on Twitter and when Willie Snead’s recent comments sparked some controversy, Bryant was pretty open with his thoughts. Though Bryant said he plans on playing for another two years, he admitted Baltimore isn’t the place for him.

I will speak on my personal experience…I was in a position where everything was already established.. I took advantage of getting myself right.. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me…no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it.. https://t.co/lfhb2npoTV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Though Bryant didn’t get as much playing time as many would have hoped, he made sure to clarify there was no bad blood between him and the Ravens and that he was grateful for the opportunity to show what he could do.

No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal.. I wasn’t bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me https://t.co/nOhO4tnD6p — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

With fans peppering him for a little more clarity on why things didn’t work out, Bryant made sure to note that his chemistry with Jackson wasn’t an issue. However, he insinuated Baltimore values receivers who are more familiar with the playbook.

Our chemistry was good on and off the field but it was guys there before me who understood the offensive concepts better than me… you can’t jeopardize that https://t.co/TDOL0f8Fmw — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Bryant’s tweets come a few weeks after he was seemingly critical of the lack of playing time on Instagram. He posted several videos of his play in Ravens practice, including catching touchdowns against the likes of Marlon Humphrey.

Bryant isn’t the only Ravens player to be vocal about his time in Baltimore this offseason. Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, and others have posted and/or liked cryptic messages on social media that seemingly point the finger at Baltimore’s coaching staff for not making the passing game work with the talent. While fans will often look a little too deep for meaning in some posts, blowing them out of proportion in the process, the fact so many of the Ravens’ wide receivers are speaking up adds a little more validity to the messages.

It’s safe to say that Bryant will not be returning to the Ravens in 2021. He called Baltimore a “first-class organization” but even that fact wasn’t enough to make him want to stay in purple and black. It will be interesting to see where the Ravens go from here, as well as which receivers are interested in coming to Baltimore to play football in the coming months.

