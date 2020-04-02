Dez Bryant tweets about workout with Dak Prescott but forgets about social distancing

Dez Bryant has been lobbying to return to the Dallas Cowboys for a while now.

The veteran wide receiver stepped up the effort on Thursday, tweeting about a workout with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Social distancing, anyone?

He later tweeted a photo from the workout tagging Prescott in which everybody involved apparently missed the memo on social distancing.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

That’s a lot closer than six feet apart.

So what does this mean?

Aside from the obvious breach of public health protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic, does Bryant working out with Prescott say anything about his potential future with his former team?

Probably not. But he and Prescott showing a positive public front can’t hurt.

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since his final season with the Cowboys in 2017. Dallas released him at the end of the 2018 offseason after the free-agent market mostly dried up, and he struggled to find work until signing a one-year deal with the receiver-needy New Orleans Saints halfway through the season.

He suffered an Achilles injury shortly after signing with New Orleans, where he never played a down. He didn’t find work last season as he recovered from the Achilles tear.

Bryant may still have some NFL football ahead of him. But it’s unlikely he’d show anything close to the three-time Pro Bowl form he displayed at his peak in Dallas while catching passes from Tony Romo.

Is a Dez Bryant-Dak Prescott reunion in the works? (AP file photo/Ron Schwane)

Bryant and Prescott’s history

Bryant’s decline coincided with the arrival of Prescott as the Cowboys’ starter in 2016. He was still productive in two seasons with Prescott, averaging 817 yards and seven touchdowns. But he was nothing close to his prime form that saw him eclipse 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns for three straight seasons playing with Romo. He and Prescott often appeared to be on different pages on the football field.

So picking up “where we left off” might not be the best sales pitch to the Dallas front office.

Then again, Bryant wouldn’t be expected to play the role of Prescott’s primary target.

If Bryant were to return to Dallas, his best prospect would be as the third wide receiver target behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. For a 31-year-old who’s suffered an Achilles injury, that’s not a bad spot.

So many variables

But with all the unknowns around the COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of next football season, projecting Bryant’s potential status in Dallas or anywhere is pure speculation.

But it’s good to see Bryant working to get where he wants. It’d be better to see him do so while protecting himself and others with proper COVID-19 prevention practices.

