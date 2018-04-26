Dez Bryant turned down multi-year deal from Ravens, is banking on himself in 2018

If you want to sign Dez Bryant in 2018, it will have to be on a one-year deal.

The 29 year-old wide receiver turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of finding a one-year deal that enables him to test the open market again in 2019, Ed Werder of The Doomsday Podcast first reported.

Source: Former #Cowboys WR Dez Bryant turned down a multi-year offer from the #Ravens. He apparently wants a big 1-year deal and chance to secure bigger long-term contract as a UFA from beginning in 2019. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) April 25, 2018

Bryant - who finished 2017 with 69 receptions, 838 yards and six touchdowns - is predicating a bounce back season in 2018 with hopes of a big money, long-term contract in 2019.

The offer was similar to that of Michael Crabtree's three-year, $21 million deal, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens had to offer Bryant a multi-year deal in order to fit his number under the salary cap.

Since turning down their offer, the Ravens signed former Saints WR Willie Snead to a two-year, $10.4 million contract.

Bryant will now have to wait until after the 2018 NFL Draft to work out a deal with an organization, if one is still searching for a wide receiver going in to the tail end of his career.

RELATED: