Dez Bryant 'thankful' to be back on the field in Ravens win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's been a long, winding road back to the NFL for veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys star hasn't seen the field since tearing his Achilles in 2018.

But after signing onto the Ravens practice squad last month and being elevated to the active roster against the Colts, Bryant is an NFL receiver once more. He played just two snaps for the Ravens in their 24-10 win Sunday afternoon, receiving zero targets.

It wasn't much, but it was still enough to be meaningful for Bryant.

I can’t even describe the feeling ... I’m thankful..... great team Win!#flocknation pic.twitter.com/sdy8uxhCPM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

Bryant may end up making more of an impact in later games as he gets back into football shape and continues to familiarize himself with the Ravens' playbook. But just by getting in the game a couple of weeks after being signed to the team's practice squad, Bryant has completed an impressive first step in his return to relevance.

Most importantly of all, the former star has been a model teammate according to the Ravens, so his happiness about a team win comes as no surprise.

Ravens receivers caught just eight passes Sunday for 86 yards, so the team still has a need at the position - and they may have had their solution on the field in Indianapolis.