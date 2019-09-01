Dez Bryant targeting October return to NFL: 'I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints'

Nearly one month after he claimed he had no interest in the sport, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is targeting his return to the NFL.

Bryant, who last played in a league game in 2017, told the NFL Network’s Jane Slater that he’s looking to sign with a team in “mid-October.”

“Healthy, moving fast and explosive” words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too pic.twitter.com/T16xhjunRQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 1, 2019

“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant said, via Slater. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”

Bryant, who is active on social media, tweeted that he had no desire in finding a new home in the NFL.

“This is exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant tweeted, quote-tweeting a link to a TMZ story about a pending lawsuit against the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play.”

Clearly, though, Bryant has changed his mind.

The 30-year-old played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, recording nearly 7,500 yards and 73 touchdowns before the team released him in 2018. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November, however ruptured his Achilles in his second practice with the team.

While every athlete recovers from an Achilles injury differently, it sounds like Bryant is happy with his rehab so far — and feels like he’s ready to make a comeback after more than a year away from the game.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said he's looking to return to the NFL in mid-October. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images)

