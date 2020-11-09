Dez Bryant didn’t do much for the Ravens on Sunday, but that didn’t dim his excitement about being back in the NFL.

Bryant was promoted from the practice squad for the win over the Colts and played two snaps in his first game action since the end of the 2017 season. He didn’t have a pass thrown his way, but said after the game that he was “very appreciative” of the chance to return to the NFL.

“It’s surreal — just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting,” Bryant said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV, I felt my competitive spirit come back alive.”

It’s unclear if Bryant will be getting longer looks in the offense in the weeks to come, but he’s back in the league and that puts him a lot closer to having such a role than he’s been in a long time.

Dez Bryant: “Surreal” to be back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk