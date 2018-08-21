Dez Bryant shows Brady plenty of love on Instagram

Um, no Dez Bryant hasn't been spotted at Logan Airport.

Get ready for the dez spotted at Logan tweets.. @jerrythornton1 pic.twitter.com/WpHJ2B7xWX — ambrose (@BostonAmbrose) August 21, 2018

But the former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro receiver remains an unsigned free agent. He visited the Cleveland Browns last week but came away with no deal. In an Instagram exchange with a Patriots fan - captured by @BostonAmbrose on Twitter - Bryant showed plenty of love for a certain Patriots quarterback in response to the Pats fan asking Bryant to "come to the Patriots and play with the GOAT."

"Tom Brady has always been my favorite player.. real fact," Bryant replied.

With the season opener nearly three weeks away, time is running out if the Patriots are in Bryant's plans.

