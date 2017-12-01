Dez Bryant shared his shoes with Make-A-Wish kid, practiced in socks
Dez Bryant had a historic night on Thursday, setting a Dallas Cowboys franchise record for touchdown receptions. But what he did prior to the game, while less bombastic, was even better.
Eagle-eyed observers noted Bryant practicing in socks before the Cowboys’ 38-14 woodshedding of the Washington Redskins. That’s because Bryant had given his shoes to a young Make-a-Wish kid named Darren:
Dez literally took the shoes off his feet and gave them to our @MakeAWish kid, Darren. He's now running routes in socks. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/lAq7TUaH5x
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 1, 2017
And here’s Dez, working out smoother in socks than you could in cleats:
.@DezBryant warming up for #TNF! #DallasCowboys #WASvsDAL
: 8pm ET on @nflnetwork, NBC, & @AmazonVideo pic.twitter.com/UddubSKUfI
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2017
Great moment for Dez and the Cowboys. Credit to both, and congrats to young Darren for getting a great memory.
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.