Dez Bryant shared his shoes with Make-A-Wish kid, practiced in socks





Dez Bryant had a historic night on Thursday, setting a Dallas Cowboys franchise record for touchdown receptions. But what he did prior to the game, while less bombastic, was even better.

Eagle-eyed observers noted Bryant practicing in socks before the Cowboys’ 38-14 woodshedding of the Washington Redskins. That’s because Bryant had given his shoes to a young Make-a-Wish kid named Darren:

Dez literally took the shoes off his feet and gave them to our @MakeAWish kid, Darren. He's now running routes in socks. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/lAq7TUaH5x — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 1, 2017





And here’s Dez, working out smoother in socks than you could in cleats:





Great moment for Dez and the Cowboys. Credit to both, and congrats to young Darren for getting a great memory.

Dez Bryant and a Make-A-Wish fan. (Via @dallascowboys)

