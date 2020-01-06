Dez Bryant revels in Jason Garrett losing his job as Cowboys coach: 'No sympathy'

Most Dallas Cowboys fans are happy to see Jason Garrett go.

Count Dez Bryant among them.

The former Cowboys receiver reveled in the news on Sunday that owner Jerry Jones decided to fire the 10-year head coach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job



The cowboys just became real contenders — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Tell us how you really feel, Dez.

Why’s Dez mad at Garrett?

Bryant played his entire career from 2010-17 under Garrett’s tenure with the Cowboys. He made three Pro Bowls and earned one All-Pro nod as a Cowboy.

He also experienced a grand total of one playoff victory and saw his production fall off when the team switched from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott at quarterback, signaling the end of his career.

Dez Bryant is happy to see Jason Garrett go. (Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Other than the apparent sources of frustration, Bryant declined to delve into any behind-the-scenes dirt on his feelings for Garrett.

😂 man it’s so much I can say... I’m being nice https://t.co/f3vuTFuNvU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

But it’s clear Bryant believes that Garrett didn’t have the courage to stand up to Jones.

Jerry want 2 win point blank period Jerry is so powerful his message could affect people who are afraid to explain how they actually feel... it’s things I chose 2 deal with and hated but when it crossed the line I spoke my mind Garrett couldn’t do that for the better of the team https://t.co/BFhy5q6q5S — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Bryant may not see eye to eye with Garrett, but he does have one thing in common with his ex-coach.

Story continues

They’re both former Cowboys looking for NFL work.

More from Yahoo Sports:



