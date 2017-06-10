Dez Bryant recruits Darrelle Revis in tweet

Dez Bryant tweeted to free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis on Saturday, inviting him to join the Cowboys.

“Dallas?” Bryant wrote to Revis. “I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting…..”

The question is whether the Cowboys have interest in Revis. The answer likely is no.

The Cowboys signed Nolan Carroll in free agency and drafted three cornerbacks — Chidobe Awuzie in the second round, Jourdan Lewis in the third and Marquez White in the sixth. They also have Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown, though the Cowboys had Scandrick on the trade block this offseason.

Besides, the Cowboys’ modus operandi has changed in recent seasons, with the team choosing to build through the draft rather than by signing expensive free agents. The Cowboys haven’t ranked in the top half of free-agent spending since 2014.

Cornerback Brandon Carr was the last free agent the Cowboys spent big money on, signing him to a five-year, $50.1 million contract in 2012.

The Cowboys do have almost $17 million in cap space, but they have been clear that their top priority is extending the contract of All-Pro right guard Zack Martin.

Revis, who turns 32 next month, allowed 23 receptions on 37 targets for 307 yards and two touchdowns last season, according to STATS. He made one interception and five pass breakups in 15 games.