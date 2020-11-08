Dez Bryant officially active for first time since 2017 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time since 2017, Dez Bryant will play in an NFL game.

Bryant was made active by the Ravens after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. He signed with the team in late October and has since been with the team for a handful of practices.

Coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t want to rush him, but it’s clear the Ravens saw what they needed to see in practice from Bryant to give him a shot. It’s unclear how much he’ll play, but the Ravens are likely to give him a shot and see what he can do on the field.

Bryant last played in 2017 as a member of the Cowboys and has since been out of the NFL. He signed with the Saints in 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon just two days into his Saints career.

Other inactives for the Ravens are running back Mark Ingram (who will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury), quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive end Jihad Ward, inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

The Ravens will be without their top cornerback in Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Indianapolis, however, will be without its top wideout in TY Hilton.