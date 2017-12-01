Dez Bryant now has the most touchdown catches in Cowboys history

The story around Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is that he’s not quite the same receiver that he used to be. He doesn’t get separation from cornerbacks like he did a few years ago.

But he’s still good enough to go up and make a contested catch in the end zone, something that helped him rewrite the Cowboys’ record book on Thursday night.

Dez Bryant caught his 72nd career touchdown pass on Thursday night. (AP)

Bryant went up over Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland and hauled in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. That was Bryant’s 72nd touchdown, passing Bob Hayes for the most touchdown catches in Cowboys history.





Bryant and the Cowboys aren’t having the kind of season they expected, after a great 2016. But they’re still capable of brilliance in brief spurts, like Bryant’s historic touchdown grab in a blowout victory against Washington.

