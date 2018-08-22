Dez Bryant may be trying to get the Patriots attention

With the Browns no longer pursuing receiver Dez Bryant and no other team believed to be actively considering him, Bryant may be trying to get the attention of one specific team that may have needs at the position.

As spotted by USA Today, Bryant dropped in response to an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about Patriots coach Bill Belichick a couple of comments that flatter both Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Belichick “strategy is 1 in a million,” Bryant said, adding that “Tom Brady has always been my favorite player . . . real fact.”

Here’s a likely real fact: The Patriots won’t want Bryant, for plenty of reasons. From a football standpoint, Bryant has spent eight seasons playing one position in one offense. Learning the Patriot Way on the fly would be a challenge that few could overcome.

Still, the New England depth chart remains a work in progress. With an injury or two, they could at least have the conversation about whether Bryant could make sense.