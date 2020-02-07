Dez Bryant: I’m more serious than ever about returning

Dez Bryant is serious about his comeback plans. More serious, the receiver says, than he previously has been.

“I’m where I need to be [physically] right now,” Bryant told Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever. . . .I’m 100 percent hungry for the right situation.”

He has posted videos of his workouts from the Baylor, Scott & White Hospital on social media. The workout facility is located at The Star, across the street from the Cowboys’ training complex.

Bryant also is working out at the Michael Johnson Performance center alongside some 2020 NFL draft prospects, and said he and Patrick Mahomes are “going to get together later in the spring.” Both are from East Texas.

“I’m surprising myself and also trying to do some teaching,” Bryant said.

Bryant recently texted Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones about getting a second chance. But Bryant has not played since 2017, and he tore an Achilles two days after signing with the Saints in 2018.

He did not have a 1,000-yard season after signing a long-term deal with the Cowboys in 2015, finishing his final three seasons with 150 catches for 2,035 yards and 17 touchdowns.