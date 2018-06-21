Dez Bryant: 'The last problem I have is finding a team'

Dez Bryant isn’t concerned that he still hasn’t found a team to play for next season, telling a user on Instagram that it’s the “last problem I have.” (Getty Images)

Dez Bryant was released from the Dallas Cowboys in April, and the wide receiver is still looking for a new team two months later.

Though Bryant, it seems, isn’t concerned about his lack of employment.

Bryant posted a photo on Instagram stating that he’s looking for a “creative graphic designer and a creative sketch artist.”

“Shouldn’t you be looking for a team bro?” one user commented on the photo.

Bryant quickly responded, sounding as confident as ever about his unemployment.

“The last problem I have is finding a team,” Bryant said. “I’m in a world you will never understand.”

Dm me A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Jun 21, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Bryant was rumored to be narrowing in on deals with the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers since his release from Dallas, though nothing ever came of those rumors. He also reportedly turned down a deal from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bryant is content waiting until the “beginning of training camp” before signing with a team, and is looking for the “perfect fit.”

Bryant spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, and is their current all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73.

Bryant had 69 receptions last season and was targeted 132 times. He averaged 12.1 yards per reception, and scored six touchdowns.

