Dez Bryant highly approves of Oregon's Tyler Shough, Johnny Johnson III

The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens turns out to be quite the Oregon Duck football fan.

Longtime Dallas Cowboys and now Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted some high praise for Oregon sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough and senior wide receiver Johnny Johnson III.

This Oregon QB 12 is legit.. put him on your radar and Oregon Wr 3 is legit put him on your radar — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

The Ducks QB appreciated the love.

This duo will be one to watch in the Pac-12 this season. The two are both Chandler, Arizona products and have established quite the connection this offseason. The pair worked on their game every day and it showed on the field Saturday.

Check out this throw and catch against Stanford.

Johnny Johnson III 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GRuLYI6Rz0 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time Bryant has tweeted about the Ducks either.

Last season, he tweeted high praise for the Ducks secondary during their season-opener against the Auburn Tigers.

Oregon defense is something serious — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 1, 2019

Speaking of the Baltimore Ravens, Shough has been impressive through three quarters on the ground rushing for 85 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown. Former Oregon offensive lineman and 2019 Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell could have sworn that was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson - known for his running ability - in an Oregon uniform…

IS THAT LAMAR JACKSON??? LESSCOOOO 12 — Penei Sewell 🇦🇸 (@peneisewell58) November 8, 2020

Okay, maybe getting ahead of yourself their Penei, but it’s a nice gesture!