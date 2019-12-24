Dez Bryant is looking to make an NFL comeback in 2020, and the free-agent wide receiver already has a few teams in mind.

Bryant, who spent 2010-17 with the Dallas Cowboys and tore his Achilles shortly after joining the New Orleans Saints in 2018, wrote on Twitter he'd re-join Dallas if given the chance next season.

If the Cowboys don't come calling, Bryant says he'll "see what's up" with the New England Patriots along with the Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yep for next year... train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I'll try to see what's up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Considering the Patriots' lack of depth at receiver, it's fair to expect them to do their due diligence on the three-time Pro Bowler heading into 2020. It's unclear whether Bryant has anything left in the tank, but if the 31-year-old is willing to put in the work, it certainly couldn't hurt to find out.

Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns during his last full season in 2017.

Dez Bryant expresses interest in joining Patriots in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston