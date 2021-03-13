Dez Bryant expresses desire to play for Cardinals in ‘dope’ offense

The Arizona Cardinals are getting a bit of attention this offseason. The move to sign J.J. Watt opened eyes around the league. They are becoming a bit of a destination team. Draft prospect Travis Etienne said his dream scenario would be to be drafted by the Cardinals.

Now, a veteran receiver wants to come here.

Receiver Dez Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, expressed his desire to be teammates with DeAndre Hopkins and play for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“I wouldn’t mind being in Arizona,” he told TMZ Sports. “I think that would be dope being next to my boy D-Hop, Christian Kirk (and) Kyler Murray.

“I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they’ve got a dope defense. I think they’ve got a dope coach. If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

Bryant played six games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, catching six passes and scoring twice. He did not play in 2018 or 2019.

The Cardinals could use another receiving threat but Bryant hasn’t been that in some time. He would certainly benefit from having Hopkins on the field.

But going with Bryant would feel a lot like when they signed Michael Crabtree. He caught four passes for 22 yards in two games and was cut after that.

Sure, Bryant on the roster in the offseason is fine, but if he is on anything other than a minimum deal, it doesn’t make sense.

