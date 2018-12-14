Dez Bryant compares Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

Dez Bryant likes what he sees from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The injured wide receiver spent Thursday night watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers, and he came away impressed with what he saw.

Bryant went so far as to compare Mahomes and Reid to some of the best quarterback-coach combos in the league.

Call me crazy..I think @PatrickMahomes5 and Andy Reid can have that Brady, Belichick Payton,Brees affect on the game My opinion — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 14, 2018





According to Bryant, the Mahomes-Reid combo reminds him of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and Sean Payton and Drew Brees.

Bryant hasn’t spent time with Brady and Belichick, though he expressed a desire to join the New England Patriots when he was a free agent. He did, however, get a brief glimpse at Brees and Payton after joining the New Orleans Saints in November. Bryant tore his Achilles in his second practice with the team and is out for the rest of the season.

So, is Bryant right?

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have experienced a lot of success this season. (AP)

It’s tough to argue against him at this point. Mahomes may lack the experience of Brady and Brees, but he’s played at an MVP level this season. Even if he goes through a rough patch eventually, Mahomes has shown enough to prove he’s a special player.

Reid may not have won a Super Bowl as a head coach yet, but he’s one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL. You can argue Payton and Belichick are better, but you have to admit Reid has been a pretty good head coach.

The only thing separating Mahomes and Reid from the other elite duos is a Super Bowl ring. Even after Thursday’s tough loss to the Chargers, the Chiefs are in good shape to flip that narrative this season.

