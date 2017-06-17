Dez Bryant believes in rookie CBs despite Darrelle Revis tweet

Even while tweeting to Darrelle Revis, inviting the veteran cornerback to join the Cowboys, Dez Bryant insists he has faith in the team’s rookie cornerbacks.

“Those guys, they’ve been competing strong,” Bryant said of the rookie corners, via the team website. “That’s what I love about them. Win, lose or draw [they compete]. Not just me, but the rest of these guys in this locker room, they’ll tell you we’ll take that. Before it’s all said and done, y’all are going to know those guys’ names in this league.”

The Cowboys, who lost Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr in free agency, drafted Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round, Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third round and Florida State cornerback Marquez White in the sixth round.

Dallas also has second-year cornerback Anthony Brown on its roster to go with veterans Orlando Scandrick and Nolan Carroll.

Bryant tweeted to the free agent Revis last weekend: “Dallas? I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting…..”

Bryant said Friday he had not heard from Revis, and the Cowboys have no interest in Revis, according to sources.

While having not given up hope of getting Revis on the Cowboys, Bryant has worked to get the rookie cornerbacks ready.

“It’s a mindset of even though you’re a rookie, act like you’ve been here before,” Bryant said. “I feel like they’ve been doing an outstanding job of that.”