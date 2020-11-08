Dez Bryant arrives to first Ravens game wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey

Alexa Shaw

Dez Bryant arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Colts wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. 

This is Bryant's first game with the Baltimore Ravens after being activated off the practice squad Saturday. 

The last time the 32-year-old played in an NFL game was December 2017.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is on the road to an incredible comeback story and is clearly channeling the "Mamba Mentality."