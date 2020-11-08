Dez Bryant arrives to first Ravens game wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey

Dez Bryant arrives to first Ravens game in Kobe Bryant jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dez Bryant arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Colts wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey.

This is Bryant's first game with the Baltimore Ravens after being activated off the practice squad Saturday.

The last time the 32-year-old played in an NFL game was December 2017.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is on the road to an incredible comeback story and is clearly channeling the "Mamba Mentality."