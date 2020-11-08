Dez Bryant arrives to first Ravens game wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey

Dez Bryant arrives to first Ravens game in Kobe Bryant jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Dez Bryant arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Colts wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey.
.@DezBryant showing up for his first game back with that #MambaMentality 🐍— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 8, 2020
📸: @Ravens pic.twitter.com/WRPWdDkumx
This is Bryant's first game with the Baltimore Ravens after being activated off the practice squad Saturday.
.@Lj_era8 ➡️ @DezBryant warming up pic.twitter.com/nb0jwRmHiO— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2020
The last time the 32-year-old played in an NFL game was December 2017.
The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is on the road to an incredible comeback story and is clearly channeling the "Mamba Mentality."