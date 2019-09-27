Dez Bryant argues Steph Curry should be higher on best NBA players list

Dez Bryant has a lot of time on his hands as he rehabs from a torn Achilles.

So on Thursday afternoon, the former Cowboys and Saints wide receiver decided to argue that Steph Curry should have been higher on Bleacher Report's recently released top 50 NBA players of all time list.

Bleacher Report ranked Curry at No. 10, ahead of players like Kobe Bryant (No. 14) and Kevin Durant (No. 15).

Bryant clearly doesn't think No. 10 is good enough for the two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, though.

And Bryant didn't send just one or two tweets stating his case. He sent a whopping 11 tweets:

I'll argue that Steph should be a lil higher on the list https://t.co/wipAlAbR1O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Kobe way to low 2 or third for sure and Steph should be higher as well https://t.co/ex5tyyYWTc — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

On a simple note Steph curry changed the whole entire league... only players to do that is ...Michael Jordan..Lebron James ...Steph Curry



My opinion https://t.co/bvD9bdgY0b



— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

I didn't say that... but in due time.. I'm a die hard Kobe fan.. I stated Kobe arguable #2 easily #3.... Curry should be a lil bit higher as well https://t.co/ojmP7i5wsb — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Being the best player don't have nothing to do with stats that's a portion... Steph makes everybody around him great.. who in the hell was the warriors... Reggie Miller ray allen glenn rice I can name more great shooters but Steph is extraordinary https://t.co/kD2J5jEAdl — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Steph is unbelievable.. you have to give him that... fan or not https://t.co/GUlqiBNCKE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

The whole entire organization https://t.co/JjgzHf8rYi — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Curry and Klay can drop 40 in a qtr having you getting ready for the next game https://t.co/SHFI6OmJG2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Understandable... Steph don't have to be an elite defender.... that unrealistic cannon he got for a 3 makes up his defense https://t.co/AM1FtRTML4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Steph only 31 I believe... your shooter touch don't leave you like your physical ability...forget a finals mvp... back to back league MVP...and who are you to say he's at the end??? ... also..I never said he should be higher than Kobe on the list but I am saying he has a chance https://t.co/8PfEgLGqRk — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 26, 2019

Bryant's argument cites the fact that Curry has changed the game with his 3-point shooting. Teams have had to adjust their defenses because of Curry's range and effectiveness from deep. Curry also has birthed a legion of shooters who are pushing the limits of how far they can shoot.

Bryant also believes what Curry did for the Warriors organization should factor into his ranking.

We tend to agree with Bryant. We just wish he had specified how high he believes Curry really should be.

