Dez Bryant argues Steph Curry should be higher on best NBA players list

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

Dez Bryant has a lot of time on his hands as he rehabs from a torn Achilles.

So on Thursday afternoon, the former Cowboys and Saints wide receiver decided to argue that Steph Curry should have been higher on Bleacher Report's recently released top 50 NBA players of all time list.

Bleacher Report ranked Curry at No. 10, ahead of players like Kobe Bryant (No. 14) and Kevin Durant (No. 15).

Bryant clearly doesn't think No. 10 is good enough for the two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, though.

And Bryant didn't send just one or two tweets stating his case. He sent a whopping 11 tweets:

Bryant's argument cites the fact that Curry has changed the game with his 3-point shooting. Teams have had to adjust their defenses because of Curry's range and effectiveness from deep. Curry also has birthed a legion of shooters who are pushing the limits of how far they can shoot.

Bryant also believes what Curry did for the Warriors organization should factor into his ranking.

We tend to agree with Bryant. We just wish he had specified how high he believes Curry really should be.

