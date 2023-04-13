Dexter Lawrence to skip start of Giants’ offseason program due to contract

When the New York Giants report to East Rutherford on Monday for the start of their offseason program, there will be a few notable absences.

In addition to running back Saquon Barkley, who has not yet signed his franchise tender, All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence will also be missing.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Lawrence intends to sit out due to his unresolved contract situation.

Although Barkley’s absence was expected, Lawrence’s was not.

The Giants and Lawrence have been actively engaged in negotiations over a long-term contract extension but have been unable to come to an agreement. He still has one year (fifth-year option) remaining on his rookie contract and is due a base salary of $12.41 million in 2023.

However, the defensive line market has blown up and the belief is that Lawrence is seeking (and will eventually receive) a potentially record-breaking contract.

In his first season under Wink Martindale, Lawrence recorded 68 tackles (35 solo, seven for a loss), three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 28 QB hits, and 7.5 sacks. All of those numbers were career highs.

Lawrence was named a Second-Team All-Pro and was sent to his first Pro Bowl Games in 2022.

