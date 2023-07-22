Dexter Lawrence ranks as a top 30 player in the NFL

Former Clemson star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is now a star in the NFL and is coming off a breakout season in 2022 that proved him to be not only one of the best at his position but one of the best in the NFL.

Recently, Pro Football Focus released the PFF50, their rankings for the top 50 players in the NFL right now. Lawrence ranked highly in their rankings, landing as the No.29 player in the league. Here is what writer Sam Monson had to say about Lawrence after his breakout season with the Giants.

Lawrence became one of the most unstoppable defensive linemen in the game last season. His 92.0 overall grade tied with Chris Jones for the best among interior linemen in the regular season, and he finished with 63 total pressures. Unlike most pass-rushing interior linemen, Lawrence still spent over 500 snaps lined up in the A-gaps as a true nose tackle at over 340 pounds.

In 2022, Lawrence earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for his excellent season. He posted career highs with 7.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles, helping a Giants team with low expectations make the NFL playoffs and advance to the Divisional Round.

Lawrence is the best player on the Giants, and the 25-year-old got paid like it this offseason when he and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. Elite pay for an elite player.

2023 should be an even bigger season for the Giants’ star defensive tackle.

