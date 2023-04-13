Dexter Lawrence not reporting to Giants offseason program amid contract negotiations: reports

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On the same day Saquon Barkley is reportedly not planning to sign the Giants franchise tag, Dexter Lawrence may also be missing this offseason.

Lawrence is planning not to report to the team's offseason program when it begins Monday, April 17 due to his unresolved contract situation, per multiple reports.

The 25-year-old had a breakout season for the Giants last year, picking up a career-high 7.5 sacks and 68 tackles (35 solo) in 16 games. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was a Second Team All-Pro.

Following the end of the season, Giants said they were looking to lock up the defensive tackle to a long-term deal. GM Joe Schoen told reporters in early March that the club and Lawrence's camp have opened discussions.



"We've started talking with his representatives," Schoen noted. "He's on the fifth-year option. You can lower that number with a signing bonus."

Lawrence is owed $12.4 million in 2023-24 under the fifth-year option and is set to hit free agency after the season.