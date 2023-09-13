Dexter Lawrence: We got embarrassed, but we can't let it linger

There's no way to put a positive spin on the Giants' opening performance of the 2023 season, so defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence didn't bother trying on Tuesday night.

All you need to know about the Giants' effort against the Cowboys can be told by the 40-0 final score and Lawrence said that the team doesn't need to dwell on everything that went wrong against Dallas last Sunday night. Lawrence said the loss is "not gonna define our season if we don’t allow it to" and that the key for this week is to flush out the bad feelings generated by the loss so that they go into their Week Two game against the Cardinals with clear minds.

"We got embarrassed," Lawrence said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. "But you've got to own it and move on, don't let it linger. That's the message that we're gonna live by. Just go out and execute. Prepare the same this week as we did last week. I thought we had a good week of practice and meetings, so keep preparing the same way and the results will come."

The Giants generally did a good job of bouncing back from losses last season and they did a good job of beating the weaker opponents on their schedule. Sunday will show whether they've carried those traits over to this season as well.