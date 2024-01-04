Dexter Lawrence is Giants’ lone Pro Bowl selection

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is once again headed to the Pro Bowl. He will be making his second-straight trip and will be – as of now – Big Blue’s lone representative at the NFL’s annual All-Star game.

Named a starter for the NFC, Lawrence has 4.5 sacks with 19 QB hits and seven tackles for loss through 15 games this season. He also has 52 total tackles (32 solo).

Coming off signing a big contract this offseason, Lareence was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated interior defender in the NFL.

Running back Saquon Barkley is a second alternate and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is a third alternate.

Barkley has played just 13 games on the year but has racked up 916 yards on 229 carries (4.0 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns. The 26-year-old has 229 receiving yards on 39 catches (5.9 yards) with four touchdowns.

Thibodeaux has 11.5 sacks with 15 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss in his second NFL season. Last year's top draft pick for the Giants added 47 tackles (23 solo) and three passes defensed and three forced fumbles through 16 games.