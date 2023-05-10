Dexter Lawrence extension clears cap space for Giants in 2023

The New York Giants signed nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million contract extension last week that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in football.

But how will that new deal impact the team’s salary cap in 2023 and beyond?

Those details were finally made public on Tuesday and the deal looks good for both Lawrence and the Giants.

From signing, Lawrence now has a five-year, $100.753 million contract on the books. He was given a signing bonus of $22 million and there are $59 million in total guarantees ($46.5 million guaranteed at signing which will increase to $55.753 plus an additional $3.247 million in injury guarantees).

Beginning in 2024, Lawrence will have a $500,000 workout bonus per season and a $1 million per-game roster bonus each season.

Here’s a look at his base salary and cap hit for each year of the deal:

2023: $2.253 million base ($6.653 million cap hit)

2024: $16 million base ($21.9 million cap hit)

2025: $15.5 million base ($21.4 million cap hit)

2026: $18.5 million base ($24.4 million cap hit)

2027: $1.8 million base ($26.4 million cap hit)

Lawrence has no guaranteed money owed to him after 2025, which means the Giants could bail on the deal at that point and eat $8.8 million in dead cap space. If they bailed following the 2026 season, it would be $4.4 million in dead cap space.

Prior to the deal, Lawrence was scheduled to account for $12.4 million against the cap in 2023.

General manager Joe Schoen deserves credit for a job well done.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire