Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas were highest-graded Giants in Week 4

The New York Giants picked up a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and continue to be led by the same core group of players.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence once again earned the team’s highest grade courtesy of Pro Football Focus, checking in with a 92.7. Those who followed him on the defensive side of the ball were linebacker Jaylon Smith (83.8), and cornerbacks Fabian Moreau (74.1) and Darnay Holmes (70.5).

Other notable defensive grades include linebacker Tae Crowder (69.9), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (63.6) and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (58.5).

The Giants’ lowest-graded defenders were defensive end Henry Mondeaux (30.5) and linebacker Micah McFadden (28.7).

Offensively, left tackle Andrew Thomas continued his domination with an 87.0. He was followed by quarterback Daniel Jones (85.8), and tight ends Chris Myarick (73.9) and Daniel Bellinger (73.0).

Other notable grades on offense include running back Saquon Barkley (62.1), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (58.7) and right tackle Evan Neal (51.8).

The lowest-graded players on offense were offensive tackle Devery Hamilton (48.5) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (47.3).

The highest-graded special teams player was Carter Coughlin (74.2).

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire