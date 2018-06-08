Dexter Fowler's wife takes down reporter after he blames error on Fowler's 'swag'

A note to reporters everywhere, if you go after St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler, you better have a legitimate reason. If you spout off nonsense, his wife won’t hesitate to set the record straight.

What happened?

That’s what happened following the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. In the sixth inning of the contest, Fowler made an error on a Starlin Castro line drive. That’s when Mark Saxon of The Athletic decided to fire off this tweet.

Dexter Fowler just dropped a fly ball on a slicing drive for a two-base error. His nonchalance on catches, which some might consider swag, figured to catch up with him at some point. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) June 7, 2018





Saxon decided to blame Fowler’s “swag” as the reason he made the error. That didn’t go over well with Fowler’s wife.

What was the response?

Fowler’s wife, Aliya Fowler, called out Saxon’s use of the term, and told him not to make her husband a “discriminatory image.”

Did u really just label his error as “some may call” a product of “swag”? Have u ever used that term on a white player? You’re entitled to your opinion. But don’t throw this man into a discriminatory image. https://t.co/AuWCpmNuWt — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) June 7, 2018





She explained what she meant by that, and also laid out why it was a problem for Saxon to criticize Fowler in that way.

Using the word “swag” to describe a black player’s error paints a picture and puts him in a box. It allows people to say, 'Hey, I'm just criticizing the behavior, not criticizing a racially defined group.’ Knowing very well the root of the comment is based on his race. — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) June 7, 2018

Story Continues





It’s very easy for a not-black person to not fully understand the damages this causes. Internally & in society. And that’s fine. But that’s why I’m here to tell you that’s not ok @markasaxon. Thanks. — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) June 7, 2018





Did Saxon respond?

He did. He claims he’s heard Fowler use that term “in that context” before.

To be honest, I first heard Dexter use the word “swag” in that context. The tweet pertained to the low catches he makes near the chest and how a nonchalant approach such as that can backfire one day. The notion it’s discrimination is utterly untrue. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) June 7, 2018





This is a good example of a civil, constructive dialog. Your point that my wording could lead to negative stereotyping is smart and valid. I’m sorry for using that word now. For those here just trying to fan conflict, seems like a sad way to spend your free time. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) June 7, 2018





Are fans defending Fowler?

As you might expect, things are pretty split. Some believe Fowler’s wife is overreacting. Others think Saxon’s comment was tone deaf.

Many in the Twitter comments are explaining what the word “swagger” actually means. That doesn’t really apply in this instance. Saxon is using swag to describe a negative action, which, as Aliya Fowler explains, he may not have done with a white player.

For anyone arguing semantics, plenty of players can have swagger. It’s using the term as if it’s somehow a negative thing that has people questioning Saxon here.

A reporter thought Dexter Fowler’s swag was the reason he made an error. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

