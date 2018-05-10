Dexter Fowler and wife Aliya announce name of their new baby, and Cubs fans should love it

Tim Stebbins
NBC Sports Chicago
<p>Dexter Fowler and wife Aliya&#39;s new baby has a name Cubs fans should enjoy.</p>

Dexter Fowler and wife Aliya announce name of their new baby, and Cubs fans should love it

Dexter Fowler and wife Aliya's new baby has a name Cubs fans should enjoy.

Dexter Fowler will always be remembered for his contributions to the Cubs' 2016 World Series title. And despite joining the Cardinals following the 2016 season, there is no love lost between the Cubs and their fans for Fowler.

Fowler and his wife, Aliya, are expecting the birth of their second child this July. Thursday, Aliya announced the name of the baby, and it should only make Cubs fans love Fowler even more.

How about that? Fowler, of course, patrolled Wrigley Field's outfield from 2015-2016, with the ballpark's historic ivy-covered walls behind him. While the name is somewhat related to the Cubs, though, Aliya sent out a disclaimer to Cubs fans in particular:

The Cubs-Cardinals disputes truly never end, though Fowler's love for his former teammates is still strong. In any event, congrats to the family on the big occassion! 

What to Read Next