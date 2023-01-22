Dexter Akanno ‘proud’ of OSU’s first road win since 2021, looks to ‘keep it going’

Pac-12 Network

Oregon State men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 68-48 on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Berkeley. The Beavers improve to 8-12 overall and 2-7 in conference, while the Golden Bears drop to 3-17 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play.