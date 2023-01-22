Dexter Akanno ‘proud’ of OSU’s first road win since 2021, looks to ‘keep it going’
Oregon State student-athlete Dexter Akanno joins Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Mike Montgomery following the Beavers' victory against California on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Berkeley. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.