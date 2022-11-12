Dexter Akanno after OSU’s strong defensive outing vs. Florida A&M: ‘I hang my hat on defense’

Pac-12 Network

Oregon State men's basketball defeats Florida A&M by a final score of 60-43 on Friday, Nov. 11 in Corvallis. The Beavers improve to 2-0 overall on the season as Dexter Akanno led the way with all 15 of his points coming in the second half. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.