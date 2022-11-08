Dexter Akanno after Oregon State's comeback win over Tulsa: ‘This is redemption season'

Oregon State student-athlete Dexter Akanno speaks with Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini following the Beavers 19-point comeback to defeat Tulsa on Monday, Nov. 7 in Corvallis. Akanno finishes with a career-high 18 points against the Golden Hurricane. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.