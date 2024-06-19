DeWitt splits doubleheader with Davenport West

Jun. 18—Central DeWitt and Davenport West took turns pounding each other as they split a Monday night baseball doubleheader in DeWitt.

The Sabers took the first game, 13-3. The Falcons returned the favor in the second, winning 12-5.

In the first game, Central DeWitt led 3-0 after one inning. But their big inning was the fourth when they scored 10 runs to take a 13-1 lead.

Davenport West scored once in the second inning and 2 runs in the fifth.

Central DeWitt senior Wyatt Penniston was 3-for-3 batting, scored twice and drove in three runs. He hit a triple and he stole one base.

Senior Jacob Maher had 4 RBI and scored twice himself. He had two hits, one of which was a home run.

Senior starting pitcher Grant Gregoire got the win after striking out three batters in his five innings of work. He gave up 3 earned runs, five hits, two walks and hit one batter.

In game 2, Davenport West buried the Sabers.

The Falcons (9-16) led the Sabers (17-6) 8-2 after three innings and 9-5 after five. Davenport added 3 insurance runs in the seventh to cap with win, 12-5.

Central DeWitt senior Mitchell Maher drove in 3 RBI with a double.

Senior Wyatt Penniston, who went 2-for-4 at the plate scored a run and drove one in.

Seniors Kyle Bixby went 2-for-3, Nic Reemtsma went 1-for 2, and James Adams, who walked twice and reached base on an error, each scored a run.