Dewitt shuts out Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to win regional championship

WATERFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – The Dewitt girls soccer team brought home its first regional championship since 2018 on Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

The match really swung toward the Panthers with just over a minute to play in the first half. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s attempted to clear the ball away but it was stopped by Dewitt junior midfielder Cate Piesko, who quickly fired a shot with her left foot into the top left corner of the net.

The goal gave Dewitt all the momentum heading into halftime and the team carried it forward into the second half. Junior goalkeeper Madison McDonald, who made a pair of clutch saves in the penalty kick shootout in the regional semifinals, made several more key saves in the second half Thursday to earn the shutout.

With just over five minutes to play, Katelyn Jameson helped put the game away, knocking in the game’s second goal off a header pass from Camber Stine.

“It gave me chills,” Piesko said of the moment the clock hit zero. “We came up short last year and we knew this was our time to make it far.”

“It feels really special for me to see them with this much excitement, and they’ve earned it,” added head coach Erica Clement. “They’ve worked hard for it and they’re very coachable. Us three coaches, Joe [Ishraidi], Costel [Ciucanu] and I, we’ve been trying to teach them different techniques, different formations, and the way that they’ve just been able to adapt throughout the season, to see their excitement and be able to honor this celebration and have this opportunity [is special]. We’re ready for state semis!”

The Panthers will face the winner of Trenton vs. Bloomfield Hills Marian in the state semifinals. The Trenton vs. Bloomfield Hills Marian game will be played Friday.

Dewitt’s regional championship victory came at Waterford Kettering High School, which is also where the state semifinal match will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.