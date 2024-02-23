DeWitt, Schoonover seek memorable experiences ahead of state gymnastics

Feb. 23—Aubrey DeWitt liked her chances of making it to the Class AA state gymnastics meet, but she didn't anticipate having a teammate accompany her.

The Bemidji High School junior gymnast became the second-ever Lumberjack to qualify in the all-around competition. Her third-place Section 8AA score of 34.75 extended her season another week.

"At first, I wasn't really sure if I made it to state or not," DeWitt said. "When I found out I did, I didn't even have words. I was just so excited. I felt like all of my hard work paid off. It was such a happy moment for me."

DeWitt soon learned freshman Stella Schoonover would join her with a third-place finish on bars at the Section 8AA competition in Moorhead last Friday.

"I didn't really think I was going to make it to state," Schoonover said. "When I found out I did, I was just so excited and happy. It made all of the hard work worth it."

DeWitt came close during her sophomore season on bars. She missed a state berth by 0.025 points. It's the slimmest margin a gymnast can lose by, but it also motivated DeWitt to make the most of another chance to go to state.

"I knew what I wanted and what I needed to do going into sections this year," DeWitt said. "I just wasn't sure if what I did was going to be enough to actually get me (to state). When I found out I made it, I was just really proud of myself."

DeWitt took fourth on bars this year with a score of 8.575. She paced BHS on the beam (8.45, 10th), floor (8.825, eighth) and vault (8.9, T-11th).

The only event DeWitt didn't lead her team in was bars, which paved the way for Schoonover to take a state bid with a score of 8.775. It took her best score ever to get over the hump.

"I thought if I did a perfect routine, I'd maybe have a chance," Schoonover said. "It was the best routine I've done all year."

Each section gymnastics meet is laid out differently. Sometimes, the gymnasts find out their postseason future on the podium. Fortunately for DeWitt and Schoonover, the Jacks were tracking the live results from the rest of the competing 8AA schools.

When they stood on the podium at Moorhead High School, they already knew a trip to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul was booked.

"We knew before they made all of the announcements," DeWitt said. "We were all together looking at what scores were coming in and how the other girls from other schools did. We both found out together that we were going, so that was cool."

Before DeWitt qualified in the all-around competition, Lauren Berg was the only previous BHS attendee to accomplish that feat in 2021-22.

"When I heard that I was the second, it made me excited and even more proud of myself," DeWitt said. "Knowing that I'm only the second one ever from Bemidji to go in the all-around, it doesn't even feel real. It adds (pressure), but I think it'll be fun."

For Schoonover, her focus shifts toward improving on her personal best bars mark she set at sections.

"It'll be different without having any other events to worry about," Schoonover said. "When I can go into it just thinking about what I have to do on bars, it'll give me a chance to perfect (my routine) and get each skill to be better and more perfect."

Neither DeWitt nor Schoonover has attended state gymnastics, even as spectators. They're eager to represent their school and bring back valuable experiences to share with their teammates for next year.

"I just want to hit on all of my routines and do the best I can," DeWitt said. "I want to have fun and take in all of the moments that come with going to state. We worked so hard to get there, so we have to enjoy it."