Dewitt hangs on for 1-0 win over St. Johns to claim second straight district title

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – A first-half goal from junior Ava Jacobsen proved to be the difference for Dewitt in a 1-0 win over St. Johns in Friday night’s district championship game.

Jacobsen scored with 16:42 to play in the first half, placing a shot from just outside the 18-yard box perfectly inside the left post.

“I heard people yelling shoot it and I did and I’m so happy I did,” said Jacobsen. “I didn’t expect it to go in but we’re here now and everybody was super hyped, the bench was super hyped.”

Cate Piesko had an assist on Jacobsen’s goal.

The victory gives the Panthers their second straight district title.

“I feel like coming into this we felt really confident doing this together,” said Jacobsen. “But the feeling is just, I mean, these girls are like my sisters. It’s total home like they’re my family.”

“The amount of progress we’ve made throughout the season, playing St. Johns in our first game and then coming out here and playing them for a district finals, I think both teams, it’s a huge success to get to this point,” added head coach Erica Clement. “And I’m so proud of them. They worked so hard and they wanted this so bad.”

Dewitt has not allowed a goal yet this postseason and has outscored opponents by a combined total of 15-0.

Last season, Dewitt’s playoff run ended in the regional semifinals with a 2-1 loss to Linden. The Panthers will look to push past that stage this season when they play Goodrich Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Waterford Kettering High School.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.