DeWitt grad, Wisconsin receiver Tommy McIntosh enters transfer portal

Former DeWitt star Tommy McIntosh is looking for a new college football home.

After spending the last two years at Wisconsin, McIntosh announced Thursday he was entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Luke) Fickell for the opportunity to be a part of the Badger football legacy," McIntosh posted on his X account. "I am forever grateful for my time at Camp Randall and for all the lessons it has taught me. After a difficult decision, I have opted to move on and pursue other football opportunities. I am entering my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

McIntosh, a 6-foot-5 receiver, redshirted the 2022 season and didn't see game action in 2023 for the Badgers. He was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN following a strong career at DeWitt where he helped the program capture its first state title as a junior and to a state runner-up finish in Division 3 as a senior. McIntosh had 64 catches for 1,328 yards as a senior while earning all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

