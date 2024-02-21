DeWitt captures outright league title with road win over Holt

HOLT – DeWitt's girls basketball team came into Tuesday night looking to accomplish something the program hadn't done since joining the CAAC Blue – win an outright league title.

Standing in the way was a tough rival in Holt, who came into the game sitting in second in the conference, vying to stay alive to earn a share of the CAAC Blue crown.

The Rams led after the first quarter, but DeWitt bounced back with a strong second. The game remained tight throughout, but the Panthers got timely defensive stops and made clutch buckets down the stretch to pull away with a 54-41 victory.

"It's significant, and we talked about it as a team and it's exciting and hopefully we can complete the job going forward," DeWitt coach Bill McCullen said. "I liked how we handled some adversity, it looked like we were going to pull away and then all of a sudden we had a deficit, but our kids answered that bell and hit our free throws at the end."

Junior guard Madi Uyl led all scorers with 18 points, while junior guard Tara Kurncz added 15 points. Sophomore guard Sophia Beland was the unsung hero for DeWitt, scoring 10 points, all coming in the second half.

Beland practiced as the team's point guard throughout the summer while Uyl was recovering from a torn ACL. That experience, and the relationship she's forged with Uyl heading into the season, has helped her make key strides in her game as the first one off McCullen's bench.

"I've just been trying to do my best, working hard and pushing to be the best that I can be," Beland said. "(Madi) has been great helping me along if I have any questions and I'm grateful for her."

Junior Allison Metzger led the Rams with 13 points, while senior Rhema Dozier had 11 points.

DeWitt (18-2) will host Waverly in its final league game of the regular season on Thursday, while Holt (13-7) will travel to Mason next Tuesday.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: DeWitt captures outright league title with road win over Holt